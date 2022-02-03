WINTER BREAK STEAM CAMP FOR KIDS
“Full STEAM Ahead: A STEAM Camp for Kids” will be presented from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the week of Feb. 21 to 25, at the Headwaters Arts Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, the winter break camp will offer an opportunity for collaborative learning where youngsters 9 to 14 will be encouraged to be imaginative and resourceful.
The workshop will follow the STEAM education model, with activities designed to emphasize everyone’s strengths. Each day’s selection of projects will be based on the themes of science, technology, engineering, art and math, while illustrating the importance of integrating them.
Participants will work on solution-oriented activities including slime making, fizzy reactions and engineering functional structures.
The camp fee is $50 per child for the week. For scholarship information, the required preregistration and COVID protocols visit roxburyartsgroup.org. Call 607-214-6040 for more information.
