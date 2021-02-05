LEGISLATIVE FORUM
The annual Legislative Forum of the Catskill Regional Teacher Center will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, on Zoom.
Teachers, administrators, education students, parents and any others interested in education are welcome to participate.
According to a media release, the CRTC provides professional support and development to teachers in 35 districts, three private schools, Delaware-Chenango-Madison-Otsego BOCES and Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES in six counties.
The forum will cover how regionally-elected government representatives can support local education and how decisions are made with regard to statewide educational policies.
State Regent Susan Mittler will be joined by Sen. Peter Oberacker Jr., R-Maryland, Assemblymen John Salka, R-Brookfield, Brian Miller, R-New Hartford, and Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, and a representative from the office of Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
Professional development credit is available for teachers.
Those interested in participating are asked to call 607-436-3920 or email CRTCny.org@gmail.com.
