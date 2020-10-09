HOW TO SAVE ENERGY WITH INSULATION MAN
An Energy Chat will be held at noon, Tuesday, Oct. 13, on Facebook Live by CCE of Delaware County.
Jessica Pickard from Insulation Man will discuss the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority programs EmPower and Assisted Home Performance.
Go to @CCEDelawareHE on Facebook to view the event. Contact 607-865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu, or visit www.smartenergychoices.org for more information.
