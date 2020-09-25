CATSKILLS YOUTH CLIMATE SUMMIT
CCE of Delaware County will accept registrations for the 2020 Catskills Youth Climate Summit until Monday, Sept. 28.
The Summit, for middle and high school students, will be held via Zoom from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 15, 29 and Nov. 12.
According to organizers, participants will learn to lead, take charge and empower themselves with knowledge and training that can be turned into action.
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/y4o4oday.
Call CCE at 607-865-6531 or email Jeanne Darling at jmd30@cornell.edu for more information.
According to a media release, the program is designed to inspire young leaders to take charge by empowering them with knowledge and training they need to turn ideas into action.
CCE is working with its funder the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, The Wild Center to present the series to students and their teacher advisers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.