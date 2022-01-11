HOMESCHOOLING FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present a Lay Advocacy Training on “Homeschooling for Students with Disabilities” from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, online.
According to a media release, basic questions to consider, how to notify school districts and what special education services are available for homeschooled students compared to those they might receive in public school, will be covered by Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2p8rek3j.
ACRYLIC PAINTING
Acrylic Painting with Joy will be offered to a limited number of students from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan 15, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
Interested participants may complete the required registration and pay the $5 materials fee at the library front desk in advance.
Call the library 607-563-1200 for more information.
DEFENSIVE DRIVING
Certified instructor Linda Karpovich will present New York’s six-hour defensive driving course to 10 participants from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18 and 25, at William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate that they can submit to their insurance company for a 10% savings off their basic liability and collision insurance for three years.
The course fee is $35. Those interested are requested to stop by the library to register and pay.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information.
ALTERED BOOKS
An Altered Books workshop for adults will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
Handmade books suitable for use as journals, sketchbooks, scrapbooks and photo albums, will be created.
A variety of page folding techniques, cover options and decorative touches will be explored. Participants may bring their own fabric or paper scraps, embellishments, etc.
Participants must register and pay the $5 materials fee in advance. Masks will be required to be worn during the class.
Call the library 607-563-1200 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.