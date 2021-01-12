YMCA RESET CHALLENGE

The Oneonta Family YMCA will host a free “Reset Challenge” designed to help transform one’s spirit, mind and body.

Registration will begin Friday, Jan. 15, for the six-week challenge.

According to a media release, weekly tests and correspondence will focus on motivation, challenges and workouts.

Participants may also attend the Y one day each week to swim, work out and select from a variety of wellness classes.

As further stated in the release by Oneonta Family Executive Director Frank Russo, “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways. The challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a strong family.”

All in the community may also try the new virtual Y through March and workout remotely.

Free Y live and on demand classes will include Zumba, yoga and high intensity interval training or HIIT.

Programming is also available for children and the Y will offer a variety of outdoor activities and nature walks as well. “It’s the perfect time to take back our lives, re-energize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger,” Russo states in the release.

Visit www.ymcaoneonta.org for more information and to register for the challenge.

