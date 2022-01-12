PAST JOURNALS FROM HERE & THERE
The Edmeston Museum will host a workshop called, “Past Journals From Here & There,” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at the museum at 1 North St. in Edmeston.
According to a media release, the different types of journals will be reviewed and why all journals are considered valuable to historians will be discussed.
Participants will explore journals from local community members including farmer Lucius Dupee and teachers Josee Pierson and Margaret Jones. Journals more widely known will also be discussed including those of Anne Frank, Lewis and Clark, Antarctic region explorer Captain Robert Scott and Emile Davis, a free African-American woman living in Philadelphia during the Civil War.
Participants will receive a free journal for attending and door prize baskets will contain some as well. The event is free. Masks will be required. All are welcome.
Call Museum Director Deb Mackenzie at 607-293-6635 for more information.
WINTER WORKSHOPS FOR SMALL FARM AND FOOD OPERATORS
The Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship has traditionally hosted workshops based on the business and economical needs of small farm and food operations each winter for more than 30 years.
According to a media release, the following free workshops will be presented online.
From 5:30 to 7 p.m. over six Thursdays from Jan. 27 to March 3, “Business Planning” will include an in-depth exploration of the components of a business plan will be covered. Topics will include goal setting, marketing, budgeting and finances.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, “Record Keeping for Farm & Food Businesses’’ will cover what and how records should be kept.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8, “Cash Flow Management” will cover unexpected cash crunches, how to build resilience and the risks associated with business viability.
From 4:30 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 15, “Enterprise Budgeting,” will pick up where “Cash Flow Management” left off. A key focus will be defining breaking even, at the overall business level as well as within each line of business, for individual crops or product mix and when making operational decisions or capital investments.
Visit www.cadefarms.org/work shops-webinars for more information and to complete the required registration forms.
