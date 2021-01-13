VIRTUAL COOK ALONG
A Virtual Cook Along will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Teen Scene members and others will be guided through various recipes focused on healthy meals and snacks.
Ingredients will be provided for a garden salad and wraps by the Family Resource Network. Those registered by Wednesday, Jan. 13, will receive a free supply kit.
Part of January’s Fitness Challenge sponsored by FRN, one does not have to be part of the challenger to register and participate.
Register at tinyurl.com/y4wck78h.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
TAEKWONDO
The basics of stretching and breathing combined with the principles of taekwondo and the proper form for punching and kicking, will be presented from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, on Zoom.
Part of January’s Fitness Challenger sponsored by the Family Resource Center, one does not need to be part of the challenge to register and participate. Register at tinyurl.com/y5luwd4r.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.