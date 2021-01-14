GO STEM WINTER BREAK INSTITUTE
A one-week “Go STEM Winter Break Institute” for science-motivated students in grades 7 through 12 will be held online from 9 a.m. until noon, Feb. 15 to 29. The application deadline is Friday, Jan. 15. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
According to a media release, the essentials of electronics and sound production will be presented. Participants will build their own sound-generating devices from a kit while learning the fundamentals of soldering, circuit building, analog and digital electronics and soundwave generation.
The program will be taught by Gavin Vitale of the SUNY Oneonta music industry program. Coordination by has been provided by the Chenango, Delaware and Otsego County BOCES STEM Council, Career Opportunities in Rural Education and the A.J. Read Science Discover Center of SUNY Oneonta.
Contact Doug Reilly at reillydg@oneonta.edu for more information.
Visit www.cdo.stem.org to apply.
