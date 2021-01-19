CHESAPEAKE BAY HEADWATERS EDUCATIONAL ECOSYSTEM
A “Chesapeake Bay Headwaters Educational Ecosystem” webinar will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27, and will be repeated at the same time Tuesday, Feb. 2.
According to a media release, the Chesapeake Bay Headwaters Educational Ecosystem, launched by the Otsego County Conservation Association, was created to increase student understanding of local watersheds, ecosystem functions and issues that impact them. The program will prepare teachers for the development and implementation of Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences with their students.
Registration for the Jan. 27 webinar is available at tinyurl.com/y4ce9elq; and tinyurl.com/y36k38vt for the Feb. 2 webinar.
Visit www.occainfo.org for more information.
