FIESTA: A VIRTUAL COOK-ALONG
Family Resource Network in Oneonta will host “Fiesta,” a virtual cook-along from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Participants will be shown how to make Mexican tacos and quesadillas.
Registration, available at https://tinyurl.com/2p88ev84, is due by Wednesday, Jan. 19, in order to receive a free supply kit containing the ingredients needed for the cooking lesson.
School-aged youths in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego are welcome to participate.
Call Kristen at 607-432-0001 for more information.
BEEKEEPING SHORT COURSE
The Leatherstocking Beekeepers Association will conduct its annual “Beekeeping Short Course” for beginners from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Clark Sports Center at 124 County Highway 52, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
According to a media release, local beekeepers will discuss honey bee biology, needed equipment, tools, clothing, diseases, pests, seasonal management, how to work the bees, starting out, siting an apiary, hive products and origins and history of beekeeping.
The $35 course fee includes a beekeeping book, lunch and snacks.
Upon completion of the course, participants will be able to decide if managing bees is a craft they wish to pursue.
The required registration may be completed by emailing TheBeekeepers2021@gmail.com or calling Mike at 518-390-0068.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.