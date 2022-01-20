SELF-DIRECTION PROGRAM
A webinar will focus on navigating the self-direction program administered by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Southern Tier Special Education Task Force, presenters will be Alicia Krey, a fiscal intermediary coordinator; Michael Hague, a self-direction broker and Lindsey Holcomb, a parent. Each will discuss self-direction from their perspective.
Self-direction allows individuals to choose their own services with guidance from OPWDD. By self-directing services, individuals have more flexibility to choose what supports are right for them, the staff they want to work with and a schedule that works best for them.
The required registration for the webinar may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2rfwda6t. Once registered, an email will follow with webinar call-in information.
The Southern Tier SETF covers eight counties including Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
Call Nancy Nowak at Disability Rights New York at 516-238-1261 or emai her at Nancy.Nowak@drny.org for more information.
