Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

On and off snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to near 10. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.