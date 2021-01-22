SOCIAL STORIES
Family Resource Network will sponsor a Social Stories workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, online.
Presenter Robin Buchman will discuss what a social story is, how to write a social story for a loved one and how they can be used.
Social Stories are described as a tool to help individuals with Autism spectrum disorder better understand the nuances of interpersonal communication so that they can interact in an effective and appropriate manner.
The required registration may be completed at tinyurl.com/yyy23k9w
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
Family Resource Network serves the families of individuals with disabilities in Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties as well as those from the counties of Broome, Tioga and Tompkins. The FRN office is at 46 Oneida St. in Oneonta.
