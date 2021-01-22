Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.