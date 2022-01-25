INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PROGRAM
An Individualized Education Program workshop will be presented on Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday by Family Resource Network
According to a media release, FRN advocates will walk participants through the process of creating a New York State IEP. Advocates will remain for individual questions and consultations.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/5n764x44.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
HEMLOCK WOOLLY ADELGID
Otsego County Conservation Association and Mohican Farms will host two workshops on the hemlock woolly adelgid, an invasive insect that reportedly feeds on and destroys eastern hemlock trees. According to a media release, infestations of hemlock woolly adelgid were recently found in the Cooperstown and Oneonta areas.
A workshop will be held on Zoom at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, with Cornell University’s New York State Hemlock Initiative Education and Outreach Coordinator Carri Marschner who will address the insect’s impacts, management options and research on biological controls. The program is free and open to the public.
Participants interested in volunteering to help find HWA may also register for the outdoor field training workshop scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, at Fairy Spring Park in Cooperstown.
Led by CNY HWA Hunters volunteer team leader Steve Kinne, he will cover how to recognize signs of infestation and properly survey and report findings. Two 90-minute sessions will be available to choose from, one at 10 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.
Visit https://occainfo.org/or call 607-282-4087 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.