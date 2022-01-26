MAPLE SYRUP PRODUCTION FOR BEGINNERS
Cornell Maple Specialist Aaron Wightman will present “Maple Syrup Production for Beginners” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, on Zoom.
According to a media release from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties, topics to be covered will include determining the suitability of a woodlot for maple syrup production; the best practices for collecting sap with buckets and tubing; an overview of the process of turning sap into syrup, and a review of syrup grading requirements and tips for producing top quality syrup.
Maple producers and sugar makers of all skill levels are welcome. A question-and-answer session will follow.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/msvbnkdc.
Email Agriculture and Horticulture Senior Resource Educator Jessica Holmes at jmh452@cornell.edu or call 518-234-4303, ext. 119, for more information.
