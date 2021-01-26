CREATIVE NONFICTION
Writers in the Mountains will present its spring Creative Nonfiction workshop for $220 with Anique Sara Taylor from Feb. 4 to May 13. The class will be held online from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. Once registered and paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, in a college-like semester, the class will offer writers ways to deepen their craft along with group support. With a preference for exploring memory, risk, danger, dreams, different versions of reality and deeper connection with self, the class will explore personal essay, memoir, journal work, writing for themselves and for publication.
Class exercises will familiarize students with techniques of poetry, fiction, playwriting to provide tools to hone their work. Classes will include free-writing, exploratory exercises, supportive feedback on writing, along with discussions on short works by famous authors (nonfiction essays, stories and memoir, along with essays on craft and the writer’s life). In between classes, assigned reading, exercises and work suggestions will be emailed to students.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
LEADERSHIP FOR SUPERVISORS
Leadership for Supervisors, a training course, will be presented from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 8, 10, 15 and 17, in a Zoom room for participants actively enrolled with CDO Workforce.
CDO Workforce coordinates and focuses on employment, training and educational development resources in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego. The training will be provided by DH Sheldon Associates.
According to a media release, the foundation of management skill learning will be taught. The course will engage participants in analyzing and using thought leadership to apply ideas within company applications. Company examples will be used to provide a better understanding of the approach and attention required for good supervisory skills. Students will be provided with copies of the slides used in the class.
Call Maggie Gilbert at CDO Workforce in Sidney at 607-832-5781, or email her at maggie.gilbert@co.delaware.ny.us for more information and to register.
