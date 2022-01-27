WATER AEROBICS
A water aerobics class will be held at SUNY Delhi from 8 to 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, through Thursday March 3. Class will meet Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in Kunsela Hall pool.
Water aerobics, a form of exercise in water, is performed mostly vertically and without swimming typically in waist deep or deeper water and is considered a type of resistance training designed to improve strength and endurance.
According to a media release, registration forms must be received by the first day of class. Participants will not be allowed in the water without registering.
The program is subject to COVID guidelines.
The fee is $50 per person for all 12 sessions or $10 per person, per session. Checks may be made payable to SUNY Delhi Swimming Pool or paid by credit card by calling Aquatics Coordinator John Kolodziej at 607-746-4263.
More information is availble at www.broncoconnect.delhi.edu/organi zation/delhi.
