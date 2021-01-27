PPP AND SOS OPPORTUNITIES AND CONSIDERATIONS
The NY State Council on the Arts will present the webinar “PPP and SOS Opportunities and Considerations” at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29. It is part of its NYSCA PRESENTS series.
According to a media release, NY Council of Nonprofits Vice President of Regional Development Andrew Marietta will review the Payment Protection and Shuttered Venue Operator programs. He will cover eligibility, criteria and how to identify which opportunities are the best fit for organizations.
As further stated in the release, the webinar is free and open to the public but has been mainly directed to cultural workers, artists and creatives.
A question-and-answer session will follow each topic.
The webinar was developed for state arts organizations of all sizes and will be recorded and uploaded to the NYSCA PRESENTS page at www.arts.ny.gov/ where previous webinars and presentations will be found. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/yrcjdswz.
