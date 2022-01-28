KNOT & DESSERT
The Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney will be the site of a “Knot & Dessert” event at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4.
A class in how to make a macramé plant hanger will be presented and dessert will be served for a $30 fee.
Macramé is the art of knotting cord or string in patterns to make decorative items, including plant hangers.
Call 607-604-4584 for more information, to reserve a seat and select a dessert.
NOTARY PUBLIC EXAM PREPARATION
A notary public exam preparation workshop will be held virtually from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.
The fee is $75 for Commerce Chenango Chamber members or $100 and does not include the cost of the exam.
Preregistration and prepayment are required. Call 607-334-1400 or visit www.chenangony.org for more information and to register.
MODERN LOVE II
Writers in the Mountains will present Modern Love II, a creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster from Feb. 18 to March 25. The fee for the class will be $100. It will meet online from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Modern Love II is open to students who have taken a Modern Love course. Participants will continue to study published essays and work weekly on sculpting and refining work to submit to the New York Times Modern Love column and other publications.
Koster was published in the New York Times Modern Love column and holds an Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University. She serves as a writing mentor for Girls Write Now and has taught creative writing to high school students, Columbia undergraduates, JASA, an agency for older New Yorkers, and incarcerated women on Rikers Island. She lives in New York City and is in the process of completing a memoir.
Once registered and paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
Email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writersinthemountains.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.