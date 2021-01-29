EXPLORING THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD IN SCHOHARIE COUNTY — UPSTATE NEW YORK
The Sharon Historical Society will host the second of its online history program series for 2021 with a 60-minute webinar at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, called “Exploring the Underground Railroad in Schoharie County - Upstate New York.”
According to a media release, Esperance Town and Village Historian Ken Jones will present the program.
Topics to be covered include Slavery in Schoharie County, Gradual Emancipation, Churches Fracture Over Abolition, Local Names involved in the Anti-Slavery Movement, Possible Agents of the Underground Railroad and Possible Routes that went through Schoharie County.
The required registration along with more information is available at www.sharonhistoricalsocietyny.org. Once registered, participants will be emailed the link needed to participate.
