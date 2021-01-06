VIRTUAL YOGA
Virtual Yoga will be taught by Kelly Morrissey from the Oneonta Family YMCA from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
Part of January’s Fitness Challenge sponsored by Oneonta’s Family Resource Network, one does not have to be part of the challenge to register and participate. Registration is available at tinyurl.com/yyqse5yq.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information.
PAINTING WITH JOY
Painting with Joy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Sidney Memorial Public Library at 8 River St. in Sidney.
YouTube tutorials will be shown after which students will follow along with the instructor as she teaches techniques needed to create a landscape painting.
The class is limited to six participants. A $10 fee for supplies is payable upon registration.
Call 607-563-1200 for more information and to schedule a time to register at the library.
VIRTUAL COOK ALONG
A Virtual Cook Along will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. Teen Scene members and others will be guided through various recipes focused on healthy meals and snacks. Ingredients will be provided for a garden salad and wraps by the Family Resource Network. Those registered by Wednesday, Jan. 13, will receive a free supply kit.
Part of January’s Fitness Challenge sponsored by FRN, one does not have to be part of the challenger to register and participate.
Call Kristin at 607-432-0001 for more information, including how to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.