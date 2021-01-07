GROWING RESILIENCE
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware and Orange counties will kick off a professional development webinar series on Thursday, Jan. 14, that explores brain science, behavioral interventions and a resiliency mindset. The focus of the first session will be self-care.
According to a media release, “Growing Resilience” will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. monthly on the second Thursday.
On Feb 11, Growing Resilience to Keep Everyone Safe will be followed by Growing and Teaching Resilience on March 11; Growing Resilience and Positive Behavior on April 8; and Growing Resilience to Build Organizational and Community Networks on May 13.
Participants will learn about the impact of stress and vicarious trauma, review and practice strategies to promote self-care, explore the essential individual nature of self-care and build a plan for personal sustainability.
ChildSavers Mental Health Director John Richardson-Lauve, who will be the webinar trainer, is described in the release as being committed to strengthening individuals and communities that struggle with adversity. ChildSavers is an outpatient mental health clinic serving children and families in the community of Richmond, Virginia.
Strategies that foster the ability to adapt to change in an uncertain environment, as well as those that support resilience in youth, families, organizations and communities will be presented.
Contact Karen Graves at kmg289@cornell.edu to register for the free series.
Call Jeanne Darling at CCE Delaware County at 607-865-6531 for more information.
