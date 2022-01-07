NURTURING SKILLS FOR FAMILIES: A STRENGTH BASED APPROACH TO POSITIVE PARENTING
Family Resource Network will sponsor a 10-week workshop series presented by its team of credentialed Family Peer Advocates and trained facilitators focused on positive parenting of children from birth to 11 years of age.
The virtual workshops will be held once weekly from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from Jan. 13 to March 17, on Zoom. Make-up sessions, should they be necessary, are scheduled for March 24 and 31.
According to a media release, Nurturing Parenting programs are a family-centered trauma-informed initiative designed to help caregivers build nurturing parenting skills and develop positive parenting techniques. They are designed to meet family needs and based on parenting strengths and weaknesses.
Instructors gather information from families in order to prepare tailored sessions. Assessments will gather information about present life conditions, childhoods, relationships with their partners, relationships with their children, how much is already known about parenting and beliefs they may have about raising children. Participants will be asked to complete the assessment before the first meeting.
As further stated in the release, Nurturing programs are family-based interventions where parents and their children learn similar knowledge and skills for improving the quality of their lives.
Built-in assessment strategies allow facilitators and parents to chart the course of their successes. The flexibility within the structure of the programs allows facilitators to ensure the specific needs of families are being met.
The nurturing philosophy of non-violent parenting focuses on the development of empathy, self-worth, self-awareness, empowerment, discipline with dignity, appropriate family roles and age-appropriate expectations of children’s development.
Call Kristin Winn at FRN at 607-432-0001for more information and to register.
