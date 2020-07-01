BIRD PHOTOGRAPHY FOR BEGINNERS

Photographer Rod Sutton will provide guidance, advice and tips for beginner bird photographers in a biweekly DOAS virtual series scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 8. 

The first session will be from 6:30 to 7 p.m. and will focus on what to look for in a camera and lenses and accessories that match photographic goals. 

Future sessions will include an overview of digital camera settings and how to use them in the field, tips on using a telephoto lens, bird photography ethics and finding birds and predicting their behavior.

Registration information is at https://tinyurl.com/y9q4qk56. Registrants will be sent a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.

 

