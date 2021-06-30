INSTITUTE FOR TEACHERS
The Leatherstocking Writing Project will present a free institute for teachers at Betty and Wilbur State Park in Schenevus from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9 to 13.
According to a media release, the theme tranquility and togetherness will focus on finding the teacher’s voice and reveling in teacher successes. Teachers will write about their evolving practice while engaging in self care. The institute serves as an invitation to engage in writing through creativity and gentle reflection.
Email grahamml@oneonta.edu for more information including how to register.
SUMMER ARTS AND CRAFTS
The Butternut Valley Arts and Crafts Center at 124 Main St. in Morris has scheduled a number of summer classes.
Create a Nature Journal with Susan Andrus will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays from July 10 to Sept. 11. The class will include walks along Butternut Creek and Silver Creek to look for natural specimens to note in the journals that will be created in the first class. The fee is $50 for adult members or $25 for children. Non-member adults will pay $60 and children will pay $35. Children accompanied by an adult will not be charged.
Call Andrus at 607-353-9343 for more information.
Watercolor with Marilyn Roveland will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays from July 12 to Aug. 2 for $45 for members or $55. All materials will be included and students of all levels are welcome.
Chair caning with Brianna Van Maaren will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays from July 16 to Aug. 6 for $45 for members or $55. Students will need to provide their own chair.
Beginner cross stitching with Diane Walling will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 and 27 for $30 for members or $40. Students will complete a mini cross stitch flower wall hanging.
All materials will be provided.
Pysanky, the traditional method of Ukrainian egg decorating, will be taught by Julie Koch from 6:3o to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 and 31; and Aug. 7, for $35 for members or $45.
The deadline to register for classes is Saturday, July 3.
Call 607-263-2150 or 607-263-5786 for more information and to register by phone.
