BASICS OF BIRDING
The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society and SUNY Oneonta’s A.J. Read Science Discovery Center will co-sponsor a workshop introducing the Basics of Birding as a pastime online at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16. The program will be presented by DOAS Co-President Andy Mason and its Treasurer Charlie Scheim.
According to a media release, choosing binoculars, field guides, birding apps and other identification aids will be included along with how to find good locations, connecting with other birders and organizations and possibilities for more advanced birding.
An overview of the region’s common bird families will be provided with a focus on representative species present in spring and summer, including songbirds such as thrushes, warblers, flycatchers, finches, sparrows, vireos, orioles and tanagers, as well as raptors and other birds.
General bird identification tips and information on field marks, songs and habitat will also be covered. Printable resources will be provided.
Mason states in the release that, “Over the last few months, our organization has seen a significant increase in the number of people expressing an interest in getting started with birdwatching. People of all ages are looking for fun low-risk activities that can be done safely outdoors, and birding is a perfect fit.”
Discovery Center Director Doug Reilly added, “We are excited to team up with DOAS to equip our community with the skills needed to start birding. Birding is a great way to engage with your natural environment and even to assist conservation efforts to protect local bird populations. Our hope is to highlight this opportunity to get away from your screen and to get outside, all while learning and having fun!”
The program will serve as the kick off to a series of informal online chat sessions with DOAS board members where members of the community ask questions and share their observations.
Visit https://doas.us/event/birding-for-beginners/ for more information and to register.
