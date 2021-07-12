SUMMER ART PROGRAM
Community Arts Network of Oneonta began week one of a six-week summer art program for children 6 to 13 years old Monday, July 12, at The Studio at CANO behind Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays for $35 per day or $150 per week, including materials. CANO family membership holders will receive a 10% discount.
Guest artists will teach pottery, painting, drawing, fiber arts, printmaking and sculpture.
Visit www.canoneonta.org/education/summer-art-program or call 607-432-2070 for more information.
