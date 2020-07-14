PAINT YOUR STORY WITH IBI
The William B. Ogden Free library will host “Paint Your Story with Ibi” for children at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Ibiyinka Alao is an artist, architect, filmmaker, author and the United Nations Ambassador of Art for Nigeria. His paintings and stories carry a message of peace and hope.
He will read from the book “Ibi’s Fireflies” and give children interactive instruction on telling their story through art.
Painting supplies will be available in limited quantity at the library beginning Tuesday, July 14.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yakmo3f2 to join the meeting using the identification number 811 2968 2639. If dialing in, the NY number is +1 929 205 6099.
Call 607-865-5929 to reserve supplies and for more information.
NURTURING PROGRAM FOR PARENTS AND ADOLESCENTS
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will offer a Nurturing Program for Parents and Adolescents, in a 10 session virtual parenting series to be presented by its team of credentialed Family Peer and Youth Peer Advocates.
The series is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from July 21 to Oct. 6, on Zoom. Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 have been marked makeup sessions.
According to a media release, trained facilitators will help parents and teens build positive, nurturing relationships.
Parents and their teens will attend in separate groups simultaneously and then join together for the second half of the session. Through role play, discussions, expressive art and other activities, parents and teens will learn how to live with each other, communicate respectively and be a positive, nurturing family.
Program instructors will first gather information from families in order to prepare tailored sessions. Information will include one’s life conditions, childhood, relationships with partners, children, how much is known about parenting and beliefs about raising children. Participants are encouraged to complete the assessment before the first meeting on July 21.
Two devices will be needed to participate. The Family Resource Network will assist those families who may not have access to multiple devices.
Call Kristin Winn at 607-432-0001 for more information and to register.
SUPPORTING HEALTH RELATIONSHIPS THROUGH LIFE
Oneonta’s Family Resource Network will present a two-day online conference on “Supporting Healthy Relationships through Life” from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday and Wednesday, July 21 and 22.
According to a media release, individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities have the same need for human connection as everyone else but they may need extra support to develop and maintain healthy and safe relationships.
Speaker Consuelo Senior will discuss supporting healthy relationships in people with developmental disabilities from childhood to old age. Topics will include friendships, social skills and likeability, dating, sexuality and making and maintaining social connections while physically distancing.
Senior is described as a life transformation strategist, mental health clinician, sexuality educator and adjunct professor with 23 years experience working in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health.
The required registration at available at https://tinyurl.com/y7v3vrgd. Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
