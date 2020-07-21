SPECIAL EDUCATION LAY ADVOCACY
A half-day Special Education Lay Advocacy training workshop will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, online by Family Resource Network and Starbridge.
According to a media release, Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will offer information and support for families and professionals navigating the special education system in nine counties, including Otsego and Delaware.
The processes and steps involved with receiving supports and services through general and/or special education will be explained.
The differences in the Individualized Education Program, 504 Plan and the Response to Intervention approach will also be discussed.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/y58net8p.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
DANCE AND MOVEMENT
An online Dance and Movement workshop will be offered by the William B. Ogden Free Library in Walton at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, by Rebecca Banker of Catskill Dance Moves. The workshop will be presented at www.facebook.com/WaltonNY Library/.
According to a media release, Banker’s video presentation will start with basic dance steps which she will put together to create a choreographed performance participants can do at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.