ARTISTIC STORYTELLING
Bright Hill Press will sponsor the youth arts education workshop “Artistic Storytelling Through iPhone Photography” from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 26 to Aug. 30, led by Nick Kelsh.
According to a media release, Kelsh, of Treadwell. has authored/photographed nine books, taught thousands of amateur photographers in his online photography courses and live workshops, and has been featured multiple times on Oprah and The Today Show.
The program will be limited to 16 students age 12 to 18.
Bright Hill will provide morning and afternoon snacks. Students should bring their own bag lunches.
Bright Hill is at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Visit https://brighthillpress.org/children-youth-programming/ for more information and to register.
SUMMER ART CAMP
The Chenango Art Council will sponsor a Summer Art Camp from July 26 to Aug. 6, for students in fifth grade and up. It will meet weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a break for lunch from 11:30 a.m. until noon. The camp will include supplies, instruction and a camp T-shirt.
The program will take place in room 107 at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich. Students will explore a variety of arts media including clay, painting, drawing, papier-mâché, jewelry making and fabric design.
Registration is available at chenangoarts.org.
Call 607-366-2787 for more information.
ALL ABOUT COFFEE
“All About Coffee,” a four-week advanced wheel throwing class will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays from Aug. 2 to 30, at the Smithy Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, participants will use the wheel to create pottery related to the consumption of coffee, including mugs, creamers, sugar jars and carafes.
A four-week independent study will be offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays from Aug. 6 to Sept. 3.
Requested demonstrations for both wheel throwers and hand builders will be held along with one-on-one discussions.
Clay Studio Manager Adam Jennett will instruct both the class and the study. Each has a fee of $150 and includes a bag of clay.
Open Studio sessions are also scheduled to resume for a fee. The schedule will be 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
The studio will be closed Aug. 16 to 20.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org to register. Visit www.smithyarts.org/the-clay-studio- for more information.
COMEDY WRITING
Bright Hill will sponsor the comedy writing workshop “So You Think You’re Funny, Let’s Write It” taught by Su Yates from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 and 8.
Topics will include a brief history of comedy, types of comedy writing with examples of each (performed live with social media), and breaking down how to write comedy (choosing a premise, different styles for different types, keeping it interesting and to the point). Assignments will be written in class and have a week to revise and return to class.
A staged reading by students and reception titled, “Sunday Brunch Laughter” will be outdoors in Bright Hill’s garden following the last class on Aug. 8. Visit https://brighthillpress.org/adult-programming/ for more information and to register and pay the $20 fee.
