FOOD PRESERVATION
A free online class focused on pressure canning vegetables, meats and soups will be offered from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County.
Procedures for safely preparing low-acid foods using a pressure canner will be covered along with a demonstration on canning green beans and review of the different types of pressure canners.
The required registration may be completed by online at https://tinyurl.com/zjrrh636 or by calling 518-885-8995.
