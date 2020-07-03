‘SPOTLIGHT ON INVASIVES: NOT SO WILD ABOUT PARSNIP’
The Otsego County Conservation Association will present “Spotlight on Invasives: Not so Wild about Parsnip” from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, on Zoom.
According to a media release, wild parsnip has been taking over area roadsides and fields, where it crowds out native plants and poses a threat to health and safety.
OCCA Program Director Jeff O’Handley will explain where the wild parsnip comes from, why it is considered a threat and suggest methods that may be used to try and eradicate it.
Those who preregister at https://tinyurl.com/ycdhkhhw will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the program.
‘WATERSHED WEDNESDAYS’
The Otsego County Conservation Association and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition will offer a Zoom call/livestream micro-session series called “Watershed Wednesdays” that will highlight projects throughout the Susquehanna Watershed.
According to a media release, topics will be geared toward land owners, conservation districts, municipal officials, conservation professionals and municipal highway workers.
Starting July 8, a no more than half-hour presentation at 9:30 a.m. will focus on the Solar Fence Charger System.
The session on July 15 will be Conservation Opportunities with Trees for Tribs program followed by Hellbender Habitat Restoration Initiative on July 22, and the Chemung Soil and Water Conservation District Panther Lick Watershed Project on July 29.
Visit the websites of USC or OCCA for more information and learn how to participate.
