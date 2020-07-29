LAY ADVOCACY TRAINING: PATHWAYS TO GRADUATION
The Family Resource Network and Starbridg will offer a free online lay advocacy training from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 7.
Participants will learn what “pathways to graduation” are available for students who have disabilities in New York. What does each diploma, credential and certificate offer for a student’s future? What is the difference between a local diploma, a Regents diploma, and a Skills and Achievement Commencement Credential?
This workshop will help parents and students make informed decisions regarding school, placement and services, presenters said in a media release. The difference between each diploma and credential and the impacts on post-secondary options will be explained.
The speaker will be Kara Georgi, a parent education specialist for Starbridge Parent Training and Information Center. She offers support and information for families and professionals navigating the special education system in Cayuga, Tompkins, Onondaga, Cortland, Broome, Madison, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties.
Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/y4sqrwk7.
For more information or help with registration, call Robin at 607-287-6358.
BAND CAMP
Registration is open for the Instrumental Band Camp of the 19th annual Summer Youth Cultural & Performing Arts Program at Depot Lane Theater in Schoharie, this year held virtually.
The 2020 Band Camp, titled “Build-Your-Own Band Camp,” will allow students to choice their own areas of focus individually as well as do group work, according to a media release.
The camp, for students entering seventh through 12th grades, (or by permission of the directors) will begin Monday, Aug. 10, and run through Friday, Aug. 14, under the instruction of Jessica Gould and Timothy Solinger. The camp will give students the opportunity to choose lessons and activities specific to their interests as well as offering group instruction. Students can work on jazz improv, perform pop or show tunes, learn a second instrument, small ensemble work, music theory or composition.
Additionally, the students will have the opportunity to have a private performance by Quintocracy, a Capital Region-based ensemble composed of five professional musicians. The members of Quintocracy have as their goal “to build community by performing exemplary music programs and engaging audiences through conversation and humor,” the release said. Quintocracy will also conduct a master class virtually helping students work on skills as well.
Students will also have opportunities to collaborate as well as do individual work as they prepare contributions for a virtual Recital. Space is limited for this camp and students must be proficient on their primary musical instrument. Students are asked to submit a short video of themselves playing so the instructors can see where they are at in their skills.
The program is free of charge this year to all participants, but they must register.
Registration can be completed at https://forms.gle/TgAj4otDvWDs8LLE9 or through the SCHA website www.schoharieheritage.org.
Space is limited. Early registration in encouraged.
For more information, email Sara Cipperly, artistic director of the Summer Cultural & Performing Arts Program at Depot Lane, at depotlanesummers@gmail.com.
