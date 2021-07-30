WHEEL THROWING FOR BEGINNERS
A class in wheel throwing for beginners with Tim Gargash will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays from Aug. 10 to 31, at the Studio at Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
The four-week pottery class will introduce adult students 18 and older to working on a pottery wheel.
Participants will learn how to prep clay, center on the wheel and glaze their work and will complete a few finished pieces.
The class size will be limited to six students. Preregistration is required.
Masks will be required for unvaccinated participants.
The Studio at CANO is in the carriage house behind CANO at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
For more information and to register, email art-education@CANOneonta.org.
