MUSIC TOGETHER
A six-week online Music Together series called the Summer Kazoo Collection will be presented at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 9, by Community Music Network Director Pamela West-Finkle.
According to a media release, participating families will receive a set of materials to include a CD, song downloads and illustrated songbook, as part of the $75 tuition. Music Together Online classes are designed for children as old as 7.
Registered families will also receive a password protected Zoom link and access to a private Facebook group page. Families may either join at the meeting times or watch the recorded videos at their convenience.
Email FunMusic4Kids@aol.com or call 607-441-8448 for more information.
