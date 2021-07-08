WRITING WITH LIGHT
“Writing with Light,” a photography workshop, will be presented virtually by Huntington Memorial Library for adults and teens 16 and older from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, July 10, 17, and 24.
According to a media release, instructor FW Johnston will demonstrate how light is more than an element, it is the subject. Examples he cites include early morning light coming through an east-facing window, light draping itself across a vase of flowers on a table, sunlight breaking through rising mist in a forest.
Chiaroscuro, the treatment of light in drawing and painting, will be explored. How light transforms everyday worlds and how it feels will be discussed.
Examples and how-to information will be included during instructor presentations, photographic exercises between class sessions and the chance to share work with classmates.
The required registration is available on Eventbrite.
SELF CARE
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware and Orange counties will host a free summertime Zoom series on self care Tuesdays from noon until 1 p.m. July 13 to Aug. 10.
According to a media release, self care is an important daily component to practice to grow resilience and a priority request from participants in CCE’s Growing Resilience springtime series.
Participants will hear about mindfulness and quality of life, reducing stress through exercise, sleep’s impact on the brain, chemicals in the environment and the developing brain, and free dietary fighters for keeping healthy in the following virtual lunch time programs:
July 13: “Mindfulness for Stress Reduction” by Julika von Stackelberg, family and community resilience and parenting educator, Orange County CCE.
Participants will use mindfulness tools designed to reduce everyday stress and increase overall quality of life.
Topics will include what is mindfulness; how to train the brain to focus; and practical everyday tools to reduce stress and increase inner harmony.
July 20: “Move Your Way to A Better Day” by Emily Erlenbach, doctoral student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Participants will dive into the physiology of what causes stress, anxiety, and depression; how the mood states impact bodies; and how exercise can be used to combat them.
Participants will learn the science of why exercise can put someone in such a good mood and what can be done to optimize its benefits.
July 27: “Phthalates, BPA and the Developing Brain” by Elli Sellinger, doctoral student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Chemicals such as BPA and phthalates are reported to be a popular and widely used choice in water bottles and food packaging because they make these plastics flexible, but to the body, they also look a lot like hormones. Sellinger will address how hormones, like estrogen and testosterone, shape the developing brain and how chemicals like BPA and phthalates can mess with the process.
Aug. 3: “Free Radical Fighters: Understanding the Importance of Antioxidants” by Breanna Metras, USDA Fellow and graduate student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Participants will learn about the natural antioxidant properties of many fruits and vegetables, how to increase intake in day-to-day living, and why the changes will help the body.
Aug. 10: “Don’t Sleep on Sleep: How sleeping can impact brain functioning” by Corrine Cannavale, doctoral student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Participants will discuss what they know about why they sleep and how lack of sleep can impact daily life.
The required registration may be completed online at http://bit.ly/2021-SSS.
Call Jeanne Darling at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 for more information.
Contact Karen Graves at kmg289@cornell.edu for information on recordings and teacher credits for each training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.