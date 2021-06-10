ENERGY CHAT SERIES
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will host a live stream Energy Chat at noon Tuesday, June 15, on Facebook Live.
The program will feature a discussion about energy choices with CCE Chemung County Community Energy Adviser Eileen Hanrahan. Go to @CCEDelawareHE to view event.
Contact a community energy adviser at CCE Delaware County at 607-865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu, or visit www.smartenergychoices.org for answers about solar, renewable heat and energy efficiency.
CREATIVE WRITING
Writers in the Mountains will present “Modern Love,” an eight student creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster from July 9 to Aug. 13.
The online class will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays.
Once registered and the $120 fee is paid, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class.
According to a media release, students will complete an essay suitable for consideration by the New York Times for its Modern Love column.
Through prompts and exercises, supportive feedback, a study of published essays and discussions on tips and pitfalls, students will sculpt and hone their stories.
Koster has a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative nonfiction from Columbia University.
A resident of New York City and was published in the New York Times Modern Love column. She also serves as a writing mentor for Girls Write Now and has taught creative writing.
For more information and to register, email writersinthemountains@gmail.com or visit writ ersinthemountains.org by July 2.
