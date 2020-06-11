RESUME BUILDING
Family Resource Network and CDO Workforce will present a “Resume Building” workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, in a Zoom room, as part of FRN’s Virtual Teen Scene series.
According to a media release, teens applying for summer, after-school, part-time or full-time jobs as well as volunteer opportunities, need a resume that describes what they know how to do, what that they like to do and how both could benefit a potential employer.
Resume writing guidance and tips will include how to get the attention of a prospective employer and what to include in a resume. CDO Workforce employees Alan Sessions and Kathy DeAngelo will lead the workshop.
There will also be a door prize drawing for a $50 VISA gift card.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/ya9alydw. After registering, an email will be sent with the Zoom link for the event.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
BASIC BALLET
The Jefferson Historical Society will offer a six-week online course in Basic Ballet for pre-teens through adults in a Zoom room starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
According to a media release, the classes will be instructed by Phil Scharper, whose career as a principal dancer in several companies and instructor in the New York Conservatory of Dance, Dance Gallery of Tucson and Marion Performing Ballet, spans 20 years.
Stamford school student Michaela Lynch will film the classes and they will be made available to participants on Zoom as part of the society’s Free Music and More Series.
Text Scharper at 646-670-8574, call Carol at 607-652-2107 or email cbgb21@yahoo.com for more information and to register.
IMAGINE CAMP
Imagine Camp, a free virtual camp for children ages 5 to 17 with type-1 diabetes, is being offered by the American Diabetes Association, according to a media release from the Cooperstown Lions Club.
Lions Club International partners with the American Diabetes Association and has made diabetes one of its signature causes.
Lions Clubs promote the need for diabetes research, programs and initiatives.
The camp is designed to help youngsters with type-1 diabetes make new friends and learn new diabetes management skills that builds confidence and empowers them on their diabetes journey.
Camp activities will include an ADA Imagine Camp box and activity journal; sing-alongs, campfires, games and competitions; connecting with friends, counselors, medical staff and diabetes experts for two hours each week; and joining a virtual cabin with counselors who will guide activities.
The second session of Imagine Camp is scheduled for July 13 to Aug. 7. The first session began June 8 and will end July 3.
Visit www.diabetes.org/camp for more information and to register
RECOVERY COACH ACADEMY & ETHICAL CONSIDERATIONS
Delaware County Public Health Services and Friends of Recovery-Delaware Otsego will sponsor a “Recovery Coach Academy & Ethical Considerations” training from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 20 to July 25, in Delhi.
According to a media release, the academy is designed for individuals involved in the recovery initiation of others and/or in sustained recovery themselves who want to become a personal guide and mentor for people seeking or already in recovery.
The RCA training will cover the Connecticut Center for Addiction Recovery model for peer specialist roles and responsibilities.
Training will also allow individuals to earn 46 continuing education units of training hours.
Topics will include Ethics for Peer Professionals, Self-Care for Recovery Coaches, Medication Assisted Treatment and Recovery, Spirituality for Recovery Coaches and Professionalism for Peer Advocates.
One hour will be provided for a lunch break. Trainees are responsible for their own lunch.
All course materials will be included. Scholarships are available.
Contact Kayliegh Riordan at FOR-DO at 607-353-0293 or Kayliegh@friendsofrecoverydo.org for more information and to register. The deadline to register is Friday, June 19.
