ELDER LAW & SPECIAL NEEDS LAW
The Legal Aid Society of Mid-NY will host an “Elder Law & Special Needs Law clinic from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, for residents of its service area which includes the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego.
A 30-minute legal phone consultation with a lawyer will be provided in a number of subject areas. They include wills, trusts, power of attorney, health care proxy, Medicaid planning, personal injury, real estate, oil and gas leases, creditor/debtor rights, bankruptcy, the rights of grandparents and supplemental needs trusts.
Preregistration is required by Tuesday, June 23. Call Pamela MacLaren at 607-231-5925 to register. Callers should be prepared to leave a message with their name, telephone number and legal issue. When calls are returned, an appointment time will be provided.
