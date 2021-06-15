SIBLING SUPPORT
Family Resource Network will sponsor an online workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, called “Sibling Support: What About Me?”
According to a media release, the workshop is for parents of children with special needs and health challenges. Trained Nurturing Program facilitators Robin Piefer and Terry DiLuzio will focus on positive parenting designed to help families explore their hopes and fears, develop effective parenting skills, enhance communication, develop strategies for facing challenges and recognize opportunities for celebration and growth.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/r2kxap5x.
Call Terry at 607-287-3816 for more information.
SUMMER SOLSTICE PLANT WALK
A Summer Solstice Plant Walk will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the School of Environmental Vocational Arts at 488 SEVA Lane in South Kortright.
According to a media release, clinical herbalist Marguerite Uhlmann-Bower will lead walkers on a co-creative road where plants and trees will be discovered in new ways and plant identification explored. The walk will conclude with a circle by fire in honor of the summer solstice.
The fee is $20 per person. The required registration may be completed by calling Uhlmann-Bower at 607-437-1218 by Wednesday, June 16.
Email 3moonsisters@gmailcom for more information.
