PERSON CENTERED BEHAVIOR SUPPORTS
The Family Resource Network will continue its Lunch and Learn Series in a Zoom room from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19.
According to a media release, presenter Amanda Jones, a board-certified behavior analyst and New York State licensed behavior analyst will discuss the Person Centered Behavior Supports program and how it may be accessed. Employed by Springbrook, Jones provides person centered behavior supports for families in their homes, across the lifespan.
The monthly Lunch and Learn Series is designed to connect community to local resources, professionals and leaders.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/yb3lsmlm.
Call Terry DiLuzio at 607-432-0001 to register by phone and for more information.
