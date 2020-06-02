SCHOHARIE COUNTY BUSINESS COMMUNITY REOPENING
A webinar will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill and Schoharie County on Phase Two of the reopening of the Schoharie County business community. The link to join the webinar is https://tinyurl.com/y7ynhbod. The identification number is 956 2960 3626. There are also a number of phone-in options listed at https://tinyurl.com/yajqy6q8.
According to a media release, Schoharie County Board of Supervisor Chair Bill Federice and SUNY Cobleskill President Marion Terenzio will host the webinar.
