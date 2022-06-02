INTRODUCTION TO PAINTING WITH BEESWAX
Regina Quinn will present the workshop “Luminous Layers: An Introduction to Painting with Beeswax” from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Headwaters Art Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
Participants will be shown how to play with color and light to develop imagery using mixed media and wax.
Call Roxbury Arts Group at 607-214-6040 for more information and to register.
INVASIVE SPECIES
In celebration of NY Invasive Species Awareness Week, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties will host free workshops in Cobleskill and West Oneonta.
According to a media release, an Invasive Species Walking Tour will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the Cobleskill Creek Trail parking lot at the Warnerville cutoff.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9, a presentation and discussion of local invasives will take place at Oneonta Town Hall at 3966 Highway 23 in West Oneonta.
Both workshops will feature common invasive species found throughout both counties, include visual examples of the species, descriptions, their negative impacts on the area and solutions to slow their spread.
There is no charge for either workshop, but registration is required which may be completed at www.cceschoharie-otsego.org/NYISAW.
