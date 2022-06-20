LIFE DRAWING
Open Studio life drawing classes will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 and 29, at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
There is a $15 donation per session.
Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@cooperstownart.com for more information and to register.
OPEN STUDIO
A six week open studio will be held from June 20 to July 29, at Smithy Clay Studio at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, open studio allows scheduled times for artists 18 and older to work independently with no instruction.
The schedule will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday.
The fee is $130 and includes a bag of clay. The open studio drop-in fee is $30 per session. The studio will be closed Monday, July 4.
Email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information.
Sashiko Embroidery
Megan Avery of Hipstitch Academy will teach Sashiko Embroidery from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Headwaters Art Center at 66 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, participants will complete a small pillow project with geometric patterns.
Call 607-214-6040 or visit roxburyartscentergroup.org for more information.
The Life and Landscapes of Susan Fenimore Cooper
Fenimore Art Museum will present a three-day workshop on “The Life and Landscapes of Susan Fenimore Cooper” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, June 28 to 30.
According to a media release, the workshop will explore Cooper’s life and sites around Cooperstown that informed her vision of landscape. Rochelle Johnson, a researcher and professor, will lead the workshop.
Cooper was a naturalist, author, artist and the daughter of James Fenimore Cooper. Her 1850 book “Rural Hours” is described as the first major work of environmental nonfictoin written by a woman.
The first class will be held on the Fenimore Art Museum’s lake-view terrace and other two days will be at various locations around Cooperstown.
The fee is $160 for members or $185.
The required regisgtration is available by visiting the calendar at FenimoreArt.org or Eventbrite.com.
