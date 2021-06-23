FERMENTING KOMBUCHA & JUN
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will present “Fermenting Kombucha & Jun” from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, on Zoom.
While kombucha is generally known to use black tea and refined sugar as its fermentation medium, Jun is cultured with green tea and raw honey.
Participants will learn how to make both drinks and the health benefits of the probiotic bacteria in fermented teas will be discussed.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/hhpb2pcr. Contact Diane Whitten at dwhitten@cornell.edu or 518-885-8995 for more information.
