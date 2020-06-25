FOOD PRESERVATION
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Saratoga County will sponsor the following Friday food preservation webinars.
Fermenting Vegetables on June 26; Canning at Home on July 17; Quick Pickling on July 31; Pressure Canning Vegetables, Meats and Soups on Aug. 14; Canning Salsa and Tomatoes on Sept. 11; Dehydrating Fruits and Vegetables on Sept. 25; and Making Meat Jerky on Oct. 16. All classes will begin at 11 a.m. and will be recorded and posted for viewing.
Email Diane Whitten at dwhitten@cornell.edu for more information about the series. Information is also available at https://blogs.cornell.edu/ccedelaware/family-nutrition-health-housing/food-preservation/.
