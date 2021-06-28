MUSIC TOGETHER
Music Together, a family music program will be held at 9:30 a.m. Fridays from July 9 to Aug. 13, for children from birth to age 7 at the West Kortright Centre pavilion at 49 West Kortright Road in West Kortright. Free demonstrations will take place Friday, July 2.
Community Music Network facilitator Pamela West-Finkle will lead the in-person sessions while online Zoom classes will be held at the same time led by Delaware Academy music teacher Jacqueline Gibson.
An in-person only version of the same program will be held at Andes Public Library/Bohlman Park in Andes at 9:30 p.m. Saturdays from July 10 to Aug. 14. Free demonstrations will be held Saturday, July 3.
The last session at 5:30 p.m. Mondays from July 12 to Aug. 15, will be presented online. Demonstrations will take place Monday, July 5.
The required registration includes parent education materials, song collection CD, music downloads and an illustrated songbook. Free instrument kits are available.
Contact communitymusicnet@gmail.com or call 607-441-8448 for more information and to register.
