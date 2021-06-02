DOCUMENTING REGRESSIONS AND GAINS
Family Resource Network and Starbridge will present the lay advocacy workshop “Documenting Regressions and Gains,” from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, on Zoom.
Starbridge Parent Education Specialist Kara Georgi will explain how gains or regressions in children are reviewed to see if and how they are progressing toward meeting their goals as well as how to work with a child’s special education school system team.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/j9z9ksz4.
Call 607-432-0001 for more information.
VIRTUAL CHAIR YOGA
A self-care virtual chair yoga workshop for parents and caregivers will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 7, by Family Resource Network of Oneonta.
Chair yoga is defined as a gentle practice performed with the support of a sturdy chair, such as a kitchen chair. It is best practiced on an empty stomach. Participants should allow 90 minutes to digest any foods before practicing chair yoga and have water handy.
According to a media release, registered yoga teacher Kelly Morrissey will demonstrate a sequence of seated and standing poses designed to increase range of motion and build muscle strength including those that surround joints. Breath work will be included to provide a sense of relaxation and improve lung capacity.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2dbvsny5 or www.familyrn.org.
Call 607-287-3816 for more information.
