GREENING YOUR ELECTRICITY
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County will debut an online Energy Chat Series beginning at noon Tuesday, June 30, on Facebook Live.
According to a media release, the first webinar will feature Energy Navigator Gerri Wiley who will address "Greening Your Electricity" by focusing on energy service companies and community solar electricity.
The program will be accessible at @CCEDelawareHE by clicking on Videos on the left sidebar.
Energy Chat is funded through the Smart Energy Choices program by the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority.
Contact a community energy adviser at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County at 607-865-6531 or vsd22@cornell.edu or visit www.smartenergychoices.org for more information .
