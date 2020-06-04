AQUATIC INVASIVES TO WATCH FOR
A free webinar will be held using Zoom from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, on “Aquatic Invasives to Watch For” this summer to protect area waterbodies.
According to a media release, hosted by the Otsego County Conservation Association, Invasive Species Intern Sierra Sitckney will focus on the water chestnut, European frog-bit and starry stonewart. Participants will learn what to look for when they are on the water and how they can help prevent the spread of Aquatic Invasive Species.
Registration for the webinar is available at https://tinyurl.com/y79g3y3p. A confirmation email will be sent to registrants with more information on how to join the program.
